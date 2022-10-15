Austin Peay’s offensive outburst sinks Murray St.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup. DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay’s first drive, DiLiello later connected with Burns on a 78-yard scoring play and Evans had a 62-yard scoring run with 54 seconds left before the end of the first quarter for a 21-3 lead. Lucas Maue’s 1-yard scoring run brought Murray State within 28-17 with 6:50 before halftime but it never got closer. aMartez Brooks had eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Racers.

