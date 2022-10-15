C. Arkansas offense overwhelms Kennesaw St. in 51-24 win

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Darius Hale ran for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns and Central Arkansas piled up 543 yards of offense in a 51-24 win over Kennesaw State. The Bears broke it open in the second quarter following a 7-all tie after one. Will McElvain threw a 17-yards scoring pass to Christian Richmond four seconds into the second quarter to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Later, Hale crashed in from the 3-yard line. Hayden Ray kicked a 43-yard field goal, and his 48-yarder as time expired before halftime, gave the Bears a 27-10 advantage. Xavier Shepherd threw for 211 yards for the Owls.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.