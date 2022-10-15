Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will face Jacksonville on Sunday without either of their top two running backs. Team officials say Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will both sit out because of injuries. Taylor won last year’s NFL rushing title but is missing his second straight game with an injured ankle. Hines has been in the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday’s victory at Denver. Phillip Lindsay has been promoted from the practice squad for the second straight week.

