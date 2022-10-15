DeMorat throws 3 TD passes as Fordham routs Stony Brook

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat added 371 yards and three touchdowns to his passing records and Fordham routed Stony Brook 45-14. DeMorat, Fordham’s career leader in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes, completed 27 of 39 passes. His touchdowns were 38 yards to MJ Wright, 17 yards to Garrett Cody and 26 yards to Dequece Carter. The pass to Carter gave the FCS No. 22 Rams a 38-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Julius Loughridge had 111 yards rushing on nine carries. He scored twice. Carter had 8 receptions for 140 yards. Wright had two receiving touchdowns.

