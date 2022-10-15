Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA’s global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan. He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an event in the Congo, Mutombo’s native country, in August.