GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa ran for one third-quarter touchdown and passed for another as Florida A&M came back from a 10-3 deficit in the second half to earn a 20-16 win over Grambling in a Southwestern Conference battle. Kamari Stephens got a clutch sack and Florida A&M stopped Grambling on downs in the red zone in the final minute to preserve the win.

