Fowler leads Zozo by 1 shot, eyes first Tour win since 2019

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship. He is in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3 1/2 years. Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Keegan Bradley also had a 66 and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.

