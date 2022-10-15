Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso has endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach while they lost at Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Bundesliga. It comes after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League midweek. Leverkusen’s second loss in Alonso’s three games in charge ends the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle. Stuttgart finally enjoyed a victory in its first game since firing coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored twice in a 4-1 win over last-place Bochum. Wolfsburg drew with Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-2 and Mainz won at promoted Werder Bremen 2-0.

