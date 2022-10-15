Fulham and Bournemouth draw 2-2 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s second-half penalty has salvaged for Fulham a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Dominic Solanke scored 63 seconds into the game and set up Jefferson Lerma’s first-half goal for Bournemouth. Bournemouth twice gave away leads but ultimately extended its unbeaten run to six games under interim manager Gary O’Neil. Mitrovic started at Craven Cottage after missing time because of an ankle injury and equalized seven minutes after halftime. Center back Issa Diop headed in a corner in the 22nd minute to pull Fulham even at 1-1. Fulham ended a two-game losing skid.

