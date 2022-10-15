Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards and Oklahoma defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 to end its losing skid at three games. Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners. It was Oklahoma’s 18th straight win over Kansas. The Sooners haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 1997. Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas. Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Jayhawks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.