Georgia marks return to No. 1 with 55-0 rout of Vanderbilt

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two TDs as Georgia stamped its return to No. 1 with a 55-0 rout of Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 with a total blowout after three straight weeks of rather lackluster performances. Bennett was nearly perfect in the first half, completing 18 of 20 for 211 yards and two TDs — his first scoring passes in nearly a month. Kenny McIntosh caught one of the TDs and also ran for a score. The Georgia defense turned in its second shutout of the season and sent Vandy to its 24th straight SEC loss.

