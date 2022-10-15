Gophers’ Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was taken to a hospital for evaluation after leaving the Gophers’ game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Morgan was running on a third-down play as linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said after the game that Morgan was alert while transported to the hospital. Fleck had no additional details.

