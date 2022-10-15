Gore, Dean rally Southern Miss past Arkansas State 20-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. and James Dean had fourth-quarter touchdown runs and Southern Mississippi rallied to beat Arkansas State 20-19. Arkansas State used James Blackman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Foreman and a safety to take a 19-7 lead after three quarters. Southern Miss (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) pulled within five points on Gore’s 30-yard scoring run to finish off a nine-play, 95-yard drive with 9:20 remaining in the game. The Golden Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and and Natrone Brooks’ 30-yard punt return set Southern Miss up at the Red Wolves’ 45-yard line. Zach Wilcke directed a 12-play drive with Dean giving the Golden Eagles the lead on a 3-yard run with 2:12 left to play.

