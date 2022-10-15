Hatten, McCoy lead Idaho to 30-23 win over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Hayden Hatten had nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns and he snagged a high-bouncing onside kick at midfield with 31 seconds left as Idaho upset Montana 30-23 on Saturday.

Idaho (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) ended a seven-game losing streak to the Grizzlies (5-1, 1-1) dating to Nov. 13, 1999 to recapture the Little Brown Stein, the oldest traveling trophy in the conference.

Notre Dame transfer Paul Moala and Tommy McCormick each intercepted Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson in the fourth quarter. Moala’s pick came at the Idaho 21 with the Vandals leading 22-16. McCormick picked off Johnson’s next pass and returned it 29 yards to the Grizzly 2, setting up the clinching touchdown with 2:14 to play.

Hatten hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy with 28 seconds left in the first half to pull Idaho within 13-12. His 43 yard score made it 22-13 late in the third quarter.

McCoy was 21 of 27 for 286 yards with an inception. Ricardo Chavez kicked two field goals but his attempt from 53 yards in the second quarter was his first miss of the season. The second field goal came after the Vandals started the second half by surprising the Grizzlies with a successful onside kick they turned into a 15-13 lead.

The Grizzlies, ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, gave up 344 yards and were held to 220.

Johnson was 20 of 37 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a 19-yarder that Junior Bergen turned into a spectacular touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25