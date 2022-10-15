Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena with an abductor injury. The Maple Leafs announced about an hour before the game that Murray had been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks. William Nylander and David Kampf also scored for Toronto. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Shane Pinto added a goal,

