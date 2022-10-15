Mellott’s 3 TDs lead Montana State past Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Tommy Mellott was 15-of-19 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, Willie Patterson had seven grabs for 148 yards and three scores, and Montana State beat Northern Colorado 37-14. Patterson wrestled away the ball from a defender in the end zone to give Montana State a 17-14 lead. On the first possession of the second half, Patterson caught a short pass and cut back two defenders to score from 37 yards out. Patterson’s third TD was thrown by backup Sean Chambers, who also had a rushing touchdown and an interception. Lane Sumner added 130 yards rushing, reaching 100 in all three games of his injury-riddled season, for Montana State.

