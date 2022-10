EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime to lift Michigan State to a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans. It is the first loss for Wisconsin’s interim coach Jim Leonhard who replaced Paul Chryst two weeks ago. Braelon Allen ran for 123 yards for the Badgers.

