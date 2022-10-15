No. 18 Syracuse remains unbeaten, beats NC State 24-9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late, and No. 18 Syracuse beat No. 15 North Carolina State 24-9 to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason. Syracuse started 6-0 for just the third time since 1935. The Orange took advantage of the absence of the Wolfpack’s injured star quarterback, Devin Leary, who was declared out for the rest of the season before the game. Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers replaced Leary but only managed to guide the Wolfpack to three field goals by Christopher Dunn.

