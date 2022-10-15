No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining as No. 22 Texas rallied to defeat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday. The Longhorns trailed 21-17 when Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy to put Texas up for good. The Cyclones drove to the Texas 28 before linebacker Jaylan Ford recovered a fumble by quarterback Hunter Dekkers with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it looked like Iowa State might go back in front but receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a pass inside the Texas 10.

