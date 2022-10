KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for two touchdowns, Nathanial Vakos kicked four field goals and Ohio had five second-half interceptions as the Bobcats cruised past Western Michigan, 33-14 in a Mid-American Conference battle. Ohio’s defense dominated Western Michigan after intermission, stopping the Broncos on downs twice and picked off five passes to thwart all seven second-half possessions.

