Shields beats Marshall to become undisputed world champ

LONDON (AP) — American boxer Claressa Shields has avenged her only career defeat after beating British opponent Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in London. Shields became the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion at a sold-out 02 Arena. Shields lost to Marshall in their amateur days in 2012 but in a stunning bout Shields relieved Marshall of her WBO belt to add it to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns. Shields possessed the speed but Marshall had the power. Shields was also busier. Marshall knew she needed a knockout and threw everything at Shields in another gripping final round but the American landed the cleaner shots.

