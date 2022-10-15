South Dakota St. edges top-ranked North Dakota St. 23-21

FARGO, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Dustman’s third field goal of the game, an 18-yarder with under four minutes remaining, lifted South Dakota State to a 23-21 victory over top-ranked and defending national champion North Dakota State in the Dakota Marker rivalry game. The Jackrabbits ranked second and third in the FCS polls, won their sixth straight. They defeated the Bison (5-2, 3-1) for the third consecutive time. South Dakota State trailed 21-7 at halftime before rallying. A final Bison drive ended on downs with just over a minute left.

