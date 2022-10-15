Stanford beats Notre Dame 16-14 for first FBS win in year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tanner McKee passed for 288 yards, Casey Filkins scored a touchdown, Joshua Karty kicked three field goals and Stanford ended an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents, beating Notre Dame 16-14. The Cardinal (2-4), who blew a two-touchdown lead against Oregon State a week earlier, put the game away when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass by Drew Pyne on fourth-and-7 from the Notre Dame 25 with 1:04 left. It was Stanford’s first win against an FBS opponent since beating then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2, 2021. After the game, the Cardinal ran to the end of the field where their fans were and celebrated. It’s the second embarrassing home loss of the season for the Irish (3-3).

