Tottenham top Everton in best top-flight start since 1963

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham saw off Everton 2-0 at home and secured its best start in the English Premier League era after 10 games. Their 23 points moved Spurs level with second-placed Manchester City and represented their highest tally at this stage since 1963. Spurs keep looking more like a genuine title contender, and are supported by their recent good record against City. Harry Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham from the penalty spot and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the win late. Leicester drew with Crystal Palace 0-0 at home and moved off the bottom of the table. Nottingham Forest fell to last after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0. Fulham and Bournemouth drew 2-2.

