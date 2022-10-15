WKU beats Middle Tennessee for 600th win in program history

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 35-17 for the program’s 600th victory. WKU led 14-10 at halftime. Reed found Joshua Simon with a short touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to take a 28-10 lead late in the third quarter. It moved Simon into a tie for second pace for most TDs by a tight end in program history with 12. Early in the fourth, Darius Thomas made a leaping interception on a screen pass and raced 42 yards for a touchdown.

