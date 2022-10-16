Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers’ loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent off the field and into the locker room by coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilks, named the team’s interim coach after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.