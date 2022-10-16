Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds in Premier League

LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy to guarantee it stays top of the Premier League. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review in a game that was delayed for more than 30 minutes after an electrical fault at Elland Road led to the players coming off just two minutes in. After it resumed Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when the England forward smashed the ball high into the net from close range after receiving a pass from captain Martin Odegaard. Arsenal has now won nine of the club’s first 10 league matches.

