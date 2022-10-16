Defensive breakdowns prove costly in Jags’ loss at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars figured their stingy scoring defense would have the advantage over the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense. Instead, they couldn’t find a way to get Matt Ryan or the Indianapolis Colts off the field. The result: a 34-27 loss, courtesy of a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play. Indy scored on each of its final five possessions, four of them touchdowns, after going nearly 110 1/2 minutes without a TD.

