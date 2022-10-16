Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts’ spring prediction of another World Series victory. The San Diego Padres squelched those plans by beating the Dodgers in four games in their National League Division Series. Now the Dodgers are facing several decisions during the long offseason. Among their biggest pending free agents are Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers also will have to make difficult decisions about veterans Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, both of whom experienced declining production this season.

