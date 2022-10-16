Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:39 PM

Garoppolo blames offense for Niners’ sluggish defeat

By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t get his team’s offense going in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Garoppolo passed for 296 yards, but not much else went right as the Niners’ two-game winning streak ended. San Francisco went scoreless in the final two quarters. A long attempt to Charlie Woerner slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and Garoppolo threw an interception that was intended for Deebo Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

