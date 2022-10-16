Haas: Schumacher must score points to keep F1 seat in 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owner of Haas F1 says Mick Schumacher must score some points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a third year in that seat. Gene Haas tells The Associated Press that the team has spoken to other drivers about 2023 but that “Mick’s future is going to be decided by Mick.” Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. He’s scored 12 points through 18 races with F1 next Sunday scheduled to race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. There are four races remaining on the F1 schedule.

