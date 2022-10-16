Koepka overcomes Uihlein on 3rd playoff hole for LIV win

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour. Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all weekend and they matched each other birdie for birdie Sunday on the first two playoff holes. But Koepka eventually prevailed after Uihlein’s third shot from the sand went into the water while Koepka hit a textbook shot before making the putt to seal his first victory since February 2021.

