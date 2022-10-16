Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the 3-3 Falcons, finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, while also rushing for 50 yards on six carries. The Niners dropped to 3-3. They couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Falcons.

