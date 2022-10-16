Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling it a “long” couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice this month. A hefty new contract from the defending NBA champions has given Poole something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner. The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension while Andrew Wiggins also received a new four-year deal.

