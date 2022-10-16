Salah ends Man City’s unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has ended Man City’s unbeaten start to the season with his goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion. On a dramatic day at Anfield Jurgen Klopp was sent off for furiously running out of his technical area while Pep Guardiola angrily remonstrated with the home fans after seeing Phil Foden’s goal ruled out by VAR. Salah scored in the 76th minute after Alisson’s clever long clearance.

