Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has left his team’s game against Tampa Bay after entering the league’s concussion protocol. Pickett’s head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing a pass in the third quarter. Pickett lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up on his own. Pickett was replaced by Mitch Trubisky, who lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.