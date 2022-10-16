Wallace charges after Larson following crash at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell. Wallace had led 29 laps before Larson attempted a three-wide pass and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn’t lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his Chevrolet to shove Wallace’s Toyota into the wall. Wallace bounced back down the track, followed Larson’s car down to the apron and appeared to deliberately hook him in retaliation. That spent Larson spinning into Bell’s path. Wallace then charged after Larson and shoved him multiple times before a NASCAR official separated the two.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.