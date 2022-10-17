Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané out with thigh muscle injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané will be out “for the time being” after injuring his left thigh. Bayern says medical examinations showed that Sané tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Freiburg. The club hasn’t specified how long Sané might spend on the sidelines. Sané played 76 minutes and scored in the win over Freiburg. Bayern next plays Wednesday against Augsburg in the second round of the German Cup before visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday in the Bundesliga and Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

