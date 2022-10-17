Brazil’s soccer boss regrets two pitch invasions, violence

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has condemned two cases of crowd violence that led to matches being interrupted. There were pitch invasions and brawls in the stands in the top-flight match between Ceara against Cuiaba and in the second division game between Sport and Vasco da Gama on Sunday. Fans of the home team started fighting in the stands in the last minutes of the 1-1 draw between Ceara and Cuiaba in Fortaleza and some streamed onto the pitch. Local fans ran onto the pitch in Sport’s 1-1 draw against Vasco da Gama after the visiting team’s equalizer in the last seconds.

