Clippers unveiling new direct-to-consumer viewing option
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to give their fans a new way to view games. A lot of new views. And one of them will even feature in-game commentary at times from Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer. The Clippers are launching a direct-to-consumer product featuring six different stream options and without any pay-television subscription required. The NBA’s new digital platform is the vehicle the Clippers have leveraged to make their idea happen. Clippers President Gillian Zucker says “it’s inevitable. This is where things are going. It’s obvious.”