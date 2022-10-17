DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period. Bergeron finished with a goal and assist for the Bruins, who improved to 3-0-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and handed Florida its first loss of the season after opening with two wins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots. Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist for Florida. Sam Bennett and Colin White also scored and Matthew Tkachuk had an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

