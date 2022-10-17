Gostisbehere scores late as Coyotes beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as the Arizona Coyotes picked beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 for their first win of the season. Christian Fischer, Nick Ritchie and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona, which opened the season with two losses. Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who blew a 2-0 lead with under eight minutes left in regulation. William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and John Tavares had two assists to reach 900 points in his career. Erik Kallgren finished with 15 saves in his first start of the season.

