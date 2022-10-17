Hawks commit to Hunter with $95 million, 4-year extension

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have committed to De’Andre Hunter as one of the key players on a team looking to return to championship contention, signing the small forward to a $95 million, four-year extension. The new deal begins with the 2023-24 season. Hunter could have become a restricted free agent following this season. The Hawks are looking for a return to their 2020-21 form, when they advanced to the Eastern Conference finals before losing to Milwaukee. Hunter averaged 13.4 points last season, when the Hawks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

