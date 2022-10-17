Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested for DWI in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season. A police report shows that Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500. The 22-year-old Bouknight was team’s first-round draft pick in 2021. He practiced on Monday but did not speak to reporters. Also Monday, restricted free agent Miles Bridges had a court date in Los Angeles surrounding his arrest on three felony domestic violence charges. Bridges has pleaded not guilty. He led the Hornets in scoring last season.

