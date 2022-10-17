Hornets’ LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s regular season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and is uncertain if he will make the trip out West. Clifford said he doesn’t know when Ball will return. If Ball doesn’t play, Terry Rozier will start at point guard alongside Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee.

