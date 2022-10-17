Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for year after back surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having back surgery earlier this month. Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday. The Lions drafted Onwuzurike with the No. 41 pick overall in 2021 and the former Washington standout had an underwhelming rookie season. Onwuzurike played in 16 games as a backup last year and had 35 tackles, including one sack. While trying to recover from a back injury this season, he did not play in a game.

