Mariners believe snapping playoff drought only the beginning

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners believe snapping their 21-year playoff drought is only the beginning. There’s evidence to support that even though Seattle lost to AL West rival Houston in the division series. Seattle was swept by the Astros, but the Mariners could argue they were just a couple of pitches away from knocking out Houston. Seattle’s season turned after falling to 29-39 in June. The Mariners rallied to claim one of the wild card spots in the American League.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.