Neymar arrives in court for trial over Barcelona transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar has arrived in court to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. The start of the trial in Barcelona comes a few hours after Neymar scored the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 victory over Marseille in the French league. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and representatives for both the Spanish club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to appear in court after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player’s transfer. All defendants have denied wrongdoing.

By HERNÁN MUÑOZ and TALES AZZONI Associated Press

