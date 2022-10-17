No. 6 Alabama struggling to get out of its own way

Alabama is still ranked No. 1 — but in penalties. A now sixth-ranked Crimson Tide team that can hold its own with any college team in talent and has a seven-time national champion coach on the sideline hasn’t been able to get out of its own way at times. Nick Saban’s team finally couldn’t overcome a rash of mistakes in a 52-49 loss to No. 3 Tennessee. The tally included a school-record 17 penalties. Alabama’s 66 penalties is the most among the other 131 FBS teams. The Crimson Tide host No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday night.

