Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Canucks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-4. Ovechkin’s goals 56 seconds in and with 2:58 left bookended the comeback victory. Dylan Strome got it started with a power-play goal early in the third before John Carlson tied it and Conor Sheary put the Capitals ahead. Washington avoided what would have been the team’s worst four-game start in nearly a decade. The Canucks fell to 0-3-0. Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau missed another chance to earn his 600th career regular-season win in the NHL.

